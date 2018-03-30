WAVE Country businesses support teachers with discounts, freebie - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WAVE Country businesses support teachers with discounts, freebies

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville businesses are stepping up to support teachers in the wake of the pension reform bill.

Establishments throughout WAVE Country are offering discounts to educators on Friday. Teachers can partake in lower prices on t-shirts, handmade gifts, food and several kinds of alcohol.

Here's a list of participating businesses: 

  • Bats – Free opening weekend tickets
  • Block Party Handmade Boutique – 10% discount
  • Boombozz – Free app with purchase of medium or large pizza
  • Butchertown Pizza Hall - $5 deal one slice & pint of beer
  • Golden Nugget bar – happy hour deals
  • Kentucky for Kentucky Clothing store – special logo made for shirts
  • Mac’s Dough House – 25% off food, 50% off beer
  • Mellow Mushroom – 40% discount in Lexington,  20% in Louisville
  • Meta – 50% discount
  • Mirin – 50% discount
  • Nachbar – 50% drinks today through next week
  • Old Louisville Brewery - 25% off beer 
  • Sew Cute – 20% discount
  • Southern Drawl Creations – 20% of sales go to a nominated teacher
  • Willies – Free Lunch

Have a business you want to add? Let us know on social media!

