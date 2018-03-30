WAVE Country businesses support teachers with discounts, freebies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville businesses are stepping up to support teachers in the wake of the pension reform bill.

Establishments throughout WAVE Country are offering discounts to educators on Friday. Teachers can partake in lower prices on t-shirts, handmade gifts, food and several kinds of alcohol.

Here's a list of participating businesses:

Bats – Free opening weekend tickets

Block Party Handmade Boutique – 10% discount

Boombozz – Free app with purchase of medium or large pizza

Butchertown Pizza Hall - $5 deal one slice & pint of beer

Golden Nugget bar – happy hour deals

Kentucky for Kentucky Clothing store – special logo made for shirts

Mac’s Dough House – 25% off food, 50% off beer

Mellow Mushroom – 40% discount in Lexington, 20% in Louisville

Meta – 50% discount

Mirin – 50% discount

Nachbar – 50% drinks today through next week

Old Louisville Brewery - 25% off beer

Sew Cute – 20% discount

Southern Drawl Creations – 20% of sales go to a nominated teacher

Willies – Free Lunch

