Louisville Arena, Kentucky State Fair reach agreement on fees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Arena Authority and the Kentucky State Fair Board have reached an agreement regarding back fees. The Kentucky Fair Board believed they were owed revenue from fees after AEG took over management of the KFC YUM! center.

The two parties announced the matter had been settled on Friday.

The Louisville Arena Authority held a board meeting via teleconference to approve the settlement.

"We've agreed to work with them when we can," Louisville Arena Authority Chairman Scott Cox said.

The YUM! Center was originally managed by the Kentucky Fair Board until 2012, when AEG took over management of the venue.

