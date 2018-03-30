Laurel County police searching for woman charged with fetal homicide

Cindy L. Caudill is wanted on a warrant for third degree fetal homicide. (Source: Laurel County Sheriff's Department)

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Laurel County police are looking for a woman wanted on a warrant for third degree fetal homicide, the Laurel County Sheriff's Department said in a release on Friday.

The woman, Cindy L. Caudill, 46, was involved in an altercation with another woman on Friday morning, police said.

The Laurel County Ambulance service received a call about a woman having a miscarriage on East Pittsburgh Church Road, about two miles north of London, at 7:18 a.m. When police arrived, they learned the victim and Caudill had been in a fight, officials said.

Caudill allegedly punched the pregnant female victim in the stomach, causing the miscarriage of a fetus believed to be 11-12 weeks old

A warrant was issued for Caudill's arrest charging her with third degree fetal homicide.

Detectives in Laurel County have not been able to locate Caudill, and are seeking the public's help in finding her.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Cindy L Caudill is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

