Elizabethtown billboard worker falls to his death

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A worker fell to his death while working on a billboard in Elizabethtown on Friday.

Police responded to the 5000 block of North Dixie Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on reports that a billboard worker had fallen while updating the sign.

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the scene from an estimated 40 foot fall.

Another worker on the site said they were replacing the canvas on the billboard when his co-worker suddenly fell.

The Elizabethtown Police Department is still investigating. The identity of the worker has not been released.

