Jeffersonville library to add security officers

By APRILE RICKERT

News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Local libraries are investing not only in resource materials and programs, but also in something directors say is increasingly needed: security.

The Jeffersonville-Township Public Library board recently voted to approve more than $90,000 in upgraded library security.

Library leaders are in talks with K4 Security, a Southern Indiana firm that will be able to provide security for most of the library's open hours, beginning in about a week. The board approved $94,731 to go toward one year of security at its March 20 meeting.

While the public facility has had around this much budgeted in recent years, the security was mostly provided by library staff and off-duty Jeffersonville Police officers, and it was difficult to keep the spot staffed consistently. Library director Libby Pollard said in the first quarter of this year, only $2,000 has been spent on security.

Pollard said the need comes after what she's seen as a rise in incidents at the library of people using it for reasons other than its intended purpose. She also wants to make sure the patrons and staff are safe and secure.

“We have a lot of people that come into the facility that don't use library resources,” she said. “They use it as a place to stay — because I assume they don't have anywhere else to go.”

There hasn't been any violence, but there have been people disregarding library conduct rules, gathering in the foyer near the door and talking loudly, some falling asleep.

Pollard also is concerned when people come in under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Although there has been no evidence of people using drugs while in the building, a man recently passed out while standing near the circulation desk. When police arrived, they found on him brass knuckles and what Pollard believes was Spice, an illegal synthetic drug.

A woman was discovered passed out in the bathroom, with her pants down, when a mother and child walked in, Pollard said.

“What has gone on here is a reflection of what is happening in the community,” she said. “We're a largely female staff of librarians and we're not trained or equipped to deal with the problems that arise by people here that are basically hanging out.”

LIBRARIES HAVE RULES, TOO

While everyone in the community is welcome at the library, Pollard said there are still rules to follow.

“I have an undergraduate degree in social service and I am empathic to the situation,” the library director said. “But we're not equipped to provide the services that the people need. There needs to be a day shelter.”

The library has a behavior policy, one to which the public should adhere, Pollard noted.

“The line is the behavior policy,” she said. “Our behavior policy prevents sleeping, it prevents loitering, it prevents disruptive behavior.”

Paul Stensrud, director at homeless outreach group Jesus Cares at Exit Zero, said the library is within its rights to require people to behave.

“You got to hold accountability for everyone who comes through that door,” he said. “There's rules — if you don't follow rules, don't let the door hit you on the rear end.”

Stensrud said he directs people who are homeless to the library, to use the computers to find resources on employment, housing and other information that can help them improve their situation.

But he said he also knows there are people who are common nuisances, both homeless and not, who frequent the library.

And he knows that some of the people who go there really don't have another place to go.

“This is why we need a one-stop-shop [for social resources], he said. “This is why we need a day shelter, not just money that Jeffersonville is giving to the Homeless Coalition [of Southern Indiana] to open up a white flag.

“We need something permanent — not just something that's going to be there in winter.”

SECURITY PAYS OFF

The New Albany Floyd County Public Library also has a security staff that's been in place for almost a year. It consists of five staff and is run by Charles Nance, who has 30 years experience with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Nance said he formed his team after talking with library officials, who had some safety concerns, an outgrowth of the public freedom the library inherently offers.

At some downtown New Albany businesses, for instance, people can't necessarily walk in off the street and use the bathroom.

“But everyone knew you could go to the library,” he said. “So I think the word got out and people started using it for things other than the library.

Nance was told that before his team started providing security, a woman had overdosed in the library bathroom. Security staff engage patrons when they enter the library. Sometimes their job, Nance said, extends to waking up a person who's drifted off, or asking someone to put on his shoes.

“We try to be open and courteous, but every once in a while, we have to ask someone to leave,” he said.

Melissa Merida, director at the NA-FC Library, said the new officers also help by training all staff on emergency protocol — what to do in case of fire, tornado, gas leak or active shooter, she said.

“We have 54 people on staff,” she said. “So we want to make sure everybody is on the same page. It looks a lot like what schools do — our processes and procedures are very similar.”

The library needs to remain a free and open place for all people in the community to use, library staff in both cities said. On-site security helps make that possible.

“I think mostly it just comes from allowing everyone to feel safe,” Brenda Kennedy-Snyder, public service lead at the NAFC Library, said. “We welcome everyone and our security just makes sure that everyone that walks in is greeted and feels safe.”

Aprile Rickert is the crime and courts reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2115. Follow her on Twitter: @Aperoll27.

