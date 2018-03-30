KEA prepares for budget fight - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KEA prepares for budget fight

By David Mattingly, Anchor/Reporter
KEA President Stephanie Winkler led teachers in protest chants on Friday, though legislators were not in session. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Continuing familiar chants of "Keep your promise," and "Save our schools," state teachers demonstrated at the capitol Friday, quickly picking up where they left off after the sudden and surprising passage of pension reform.    

Their anger was still echoing throughout the capitol as plans were made to continue demonstrations into next week, when the legislature is expected to pass the budget.

"We are at a crossroads here and if we go the wrong way it will be to our Commonwealth's detriment," an emotional KEA President Stephanie Winkler told the crowd.

Winkler called on teachers to gather again Monday for a morning demonstration on the capitol steps, amid concerns that GOP lawmakers will attempt to circumvent opposition to the budget with a similar quick passage.

"People are angry about the backhandedness, the backdoor deals, the corruption in Frankfort," Winkler said. "And if we don't clean up what's happening, then our government is not going to be able to move forward and do positive change for our people."

