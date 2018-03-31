Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Meadowview Estates

It is unknown initiated the confrontation between the officers and the suspect. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting in Meadowview Estates.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at 100 Breckinridge Square.

LMPD confirmed that two officers were in the area for an unknown investigation when they interacted with a man who had a handgun. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad went on to explain that an officer fired their gun, hitting the suspect; the officers called for help and gave first aid till EMS arrived.

The suspect was taken to UofL Hospital and underwent surgery Saturday morning, Conrad said. The officers are expected to be okay.

