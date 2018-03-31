MetroSafe: Autistic child hit by patrol car

The child was taken to Kosair as a precaution. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville child is recovering after being hit by a patrol car.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Graymoor-Devondale in the 1300 block of Herr Lane.

MetroSafe said the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department was called to the area for a missing 11-year-old. The child saw the police car, ran towards it and was hit, MetroSafe confirmed.

The child only suffered minor cuts, bumps and bruises but was taken to Kosair as a precaution after parents were notified.

