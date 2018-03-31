TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-71 N near Brownsboro Road

No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I-71 North between Brownsboro Road and the Jefferson County line has been shut down due to a three-vehicle accident.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash.

KYTC said the area to be shut down for up to 4 hours.

