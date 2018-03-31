TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-71 N near Brownsboro Road - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-71 N near Brownsboro Road

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I-71 North between Brownsboro Road and the Jefferson County line has been shut down due to a three-vehicle accident.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. 

No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash. 

KYTC said the area to be shut down for up to 4 hours. 

