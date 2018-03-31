Mother charged in 2017 beating death of 2-year-old daughter

The coroner's office ruled the two-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma.More >>
The coroner's office ruled the two-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma.More >>
The child was taken to Kosair as a precaution.More >>
The child was taken to Kosair as a precaution.More >>
No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash.More >>
No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash.More >>
Spending wisely is important when heading out for spring break.More >>
Spending wisely is important when heading out for spring break.More >>
It is unknown what initiated the confrontation between the officers and the suspect.More >>
It is unknown what initiated the confrontation between the officers and the suspect.More >>