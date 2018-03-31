Mother charged in 2017 beating death of 2-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville woman has been charged in the 2017 death of her two-year-old daughter.

Tabitha Beasley was arrested on Friday in relation to the death of her daughter, Ilena Harris.

On November 22, 2017, LMPD detectives arrived at Harris' home and found the child dead.

A suspect in the case and Beasley's boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, told police he'd disciplined the baby two days before her death. Spencer was charged with complicity to murder and criminal abuse of a child 12 or under in November 2017. Beasley now faces the same charges.

The coroner's office ruled the two-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma.

