Man charged with firing air rifle at officers, resisting arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces numerous wanton endangerment and assault charges after he allegedly shot at officers and resisted arrest.

LMPD officers were called to the 100 block of East Kenton Avenue on Thursday on a report of a domestic assault.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teachers' 'Sick Out' inspired from single Facebook page

+ Elizabethtown billboard worker falls to his death

+ Valley High teen charged with sexually abusing other students

When they arrived, they found Oscar Walters' wife with a head injury, according to Walters' arrest report. His wife allegedly told police that he hit her with a flashlight. She was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

When three officers walked to the front door, police said that Walters pointed an air rifle at them through the door and fired it.

According to police reports, when Walters walked out of the home LMPD officers tried to arrest him but Walters resisted. One officer suffered a fractured right hand in the incident which may require surgery.

Walters has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.