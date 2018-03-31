Man charged with firing air rifle at officers, resisting arrest

Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Buechel.More >>
Firefighters are responding to a house fire in Buechel.More >>
Walters has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.More >>
Walters has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault and resisting arrest.More >>
No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash.More >>
No word on the conditions of the drivers and passengers involved in the crash.More >>
The coroner's office ruled the two-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma.More >>
The coroner's office ruled the two-year-old girl died of blunt force trauma.More >>
The child was taken to Kosair as a precaution.More >>
The child was taken to Kosair as a precaution.More >>