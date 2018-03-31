Kids hunt for Easter eggs at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo held their annual Easter egg Hunt on Saturday.

The Eggstravaganza was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for children ages 11 and under. Kids were able to participate free with zoo admission or a zoo membership. The Easter bunny was also on hand for photos.

Something that set the hunt apart from the rest - the plastic eggs had nothing inside. Instead, the zoo had kids turn in their eggs for a prize.

The zoo does this so the candy doesn't get loose from the eggs and end up in the mouth of an animal, which could put them in danger.

The first 2000 participants who turned in collected eggs received a treat bag from the prize booth. Special treats were awarded to children who found hidden golden eggs.

