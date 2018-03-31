Louisville City FC nips Tampa Bay - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville City FC nips Tampa Bay

( Louisville City FC Release )

Louisville City FC defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Oscar Jimenez in the 69th minute.

The win--LouCity's second in as many games--gives them six points heading into next Saturday's River City Derby at F.C. Cincinnati.

