Young software developer creates mobile app for bad smells

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Dupont Manual student created an app to address the odors coming from several chemical plants, a pork processor and an aging sewer system throughout the city.

Andrew Smith spent two months writing code that would help gather bad odor reports 24 hours a day.

The mobile app, Smell Louisville, uses GPS to tag your location and document the time, severity and details of the scents smelled and reported.

"There are a lot of odors that are indicative of bad things in the air," Smith said.

Smith is working with the Air Pollution Control District to determine what type of information would be helpful to pinpoint problem areas, like in Rubbertown where there are numerous plants.

"There is an inability to pinpoint exactly where a particular odor is coming from, Keith Talley with APCD said. " So we work with that and struggle with that,"

Keith Talley with APCD said there are currently ways to call in odor reports but there isn't always staff available to answer. Smell Louisville collects odor reports in one place.

"The app enables people to see that not only was I complaining because it smelled really bad, at 9 p.m. yesterday, but five of my other neighbors were, as well," Smith said.

Smith and APCD say the more information they can gather, the better.

Smith's goal is to pass on the app to APCD by the end of the school year.

"It's helpful for people to see there are outlets for their frustration," Smith said.

Smell Louisville is not a replacement for APCD’s current reporting process, but will help organize reports made on the app.

Smith needs a test pool of 50 to 100 people to use the app and work out kinks. Smell Louisville is available for free on Apple’s App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

