NuLu Bock Fest welcomes spring with racing goats, beer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday marked the third annual Bock Fest in NuLu, which welcomed spring with goat races, agriculture-themed animal exhibits, music and lots of locally brewed bock beer.

The popular festival ran from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Festivities kicked off with a blessing of the goats, followed by goat racing on the hour. Baby goats and adult goats were both eligible for the competition. Goat handlers, a mix of kids and adults, led their goats along the track from start to finish.

Bock Fest was held on Market Street near two of NuLu's aptly named alleys, Nanny Goat Strut and Billy Goat Strut.

Louisville has a long history with Bock Beer Festivals, dating back to 1858, the NuLu Business Association said. Bock beer is a rich, low-hop lager, which originated from an ale brewed by German monks in the fourteenth century.

The word "bock" means goat in German.

"NuLu is a great place to come and visit a whole bunch of breweries at the same time, and you don't have to drive around to do it," Rick Stidham said.

The official festival after-party was held at Against the Grain Brewery.

