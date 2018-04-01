Crash closes left lane, right ramp on Gene Snyder southbound

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash has closed the left lane and right ramp of the Gene Snyder southbound at Smyrna Parkway, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at approximately 6:40 p.m. of a wreck on I-265 southbound between the 12 and 14 mile markers.

TRIMARC reports that the left lane, right ramp and right shoulder are blocked on the Gene Snyder southbound near the Smyrna Parkway exit. The lanes are expected to be blocked for approximately one hour, TRIMARC said.

First responders have just arrived on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

