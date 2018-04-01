Lanes reopen on Gene Snyder southbound after crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crash closed the left lane and right ramp of the Gene Snyder southbound at Smyrna Parkway on Sunday evening, Metrosafe said.

A call came in at approximately 6:40 p.m. of a wreck on I-265 southbound between the 12 and 14 mile markers.

TRIMARC reported that the left lane, right ramp and right shoulder were temporarily blocked on the Gene Snyder southbound near the Smyrna Parkway exit.

The lanes were reopened about an hour later, according to TRIMARC.

No injuries were reported, Metrosafe said.

