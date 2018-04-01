Easter outfits for preemies at Norton Children's Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Norton Children's Hospital dressed up for Easter with custom made outfits and dresses.

Volunteer Pat Ramser handmade the Easter outfits for the babies. Ramser has been making the NICU babies holiday outfits for many years, Norton Children's Hospital said.

The tiny ensembles featured spring colors in purples, pinks, yellows, greens and blues. Bunnies, eggs, jellybeans and ducks decorated the fabrics.

