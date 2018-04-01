Hart County Police: Woman shoots parents, kills father

MUNFORDVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested for shooting her parents and killing her father, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) said on Sunday.

At 3:14 a.m., KSP Post 3 dispatch responded to a call reporting a shooting on G. Shelton Road in northern Hart County.

Members of the Hart County Sheriff's Department and KSP troopers arrived and found two residents with gunshot wounds, Jeffrey D. Nie, 56, and Barbara Nie, 58, in an upstairs bedroom.

The Hart County Coroner pronounced Jeffrey D. Nie dead at the scene. Barbara Nie was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment, where she is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Detectives arrested the biological daughter of both victims, Brina E. Nie, 21, for murder and first degree assault following a preliminary investigation. Police said Brina Nie lived in the home with her parents.

Brina Nie was taken to the Hart County Jail.

Detective Michael May with the Kentucky State Police Post 3 led the case investigation, which is ongoing, officials said.

