Kentucky public school teachers ready for rally in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Educators from across the state will rally in Frankfort on Monday morning as lawmakers discuss the state budget.

Thousands of teachers are expected to show up to protest possible public school funding cuts and last week’s passage of the pension bill.

On Thursday, lawmakers tacked on the controversial pension changes to a sewage bill.

It was a move considered deceptive and disrespectful by the Kentucky Education Association.

“The angst, the anxiety, the anger among educators is strong,” Stephanie Winkler, KEA President said.

While the pension bill has already passed, teachers like JCPS middle school teacher Kelsey Hayes Coots will demand changes to the proposed budget still up for a vote.

“Why do teachers have to fight for securing public education and the public education system for their communities? It’s just not something you ever thought would happen, but here we are,” Coots said.

Jennifer Bowlanders and her husband are both teachers in Fayette County, where funding cuts could put over 300 teachers out of the job.

“It’s scary, it’s really scary,” Bowlanders said. “I’m surprised we haven’t been there with pitchforks and torches before this because once those jobs are gone they won’t be coming back.”

The rally starts Monday at the KEA headquarters on Capitol Avenue at 8 a.m.

