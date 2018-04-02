Sky Star Ferris wheel opens in Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At Waterfront Park, a Ferris wheel, almost 150 feet tall, is welcoming riders for the first time.

The city skyline and the Ohio River can be seen perfectly from the ride.

"We are thrilled to be here and give people the opportunity for a new perspective," Michael Montgomery said.

Montgomery is in charge of operations for the Sky Star. There are 36 enclosed gondolas that fit six people each.

"There aren't as many cities that put as much effort into beautifying the river crossing," Montgomery said.

While Montgomery said Louisville’s waterfront was a perfect location, the weather on Sunday was wet.

"It wasn't very good weather and it was freezing," Dania Zayed said.

Zayed, 10, made it out on Sunday ready to take pictures of the Ferris wheel that she and her family were going to enjoy.

"It's going to be cool to see the landscape and all the cars and the trees," Zayed said.

And in addition to the views, there are also food trucks at the temporary attraction.

“We have had a good showing of people, businesses picking up as the weather picks up,” Paul Nuget of Festival Cuisine and Spirits said.

Along the Ohio River, April can bring rain or snow.

Montgomery said the only thing to stop the Sky Star is high winds or lightning.

“We want people to have fun, but safety is important," Montgomery said.

The Sky Star will be in Louisville until May 6.

"I want people to be happy and walk off this exit ramp saying, 'That was really cool,'" Montgomery said.

