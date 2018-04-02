Man dies after being hit by train - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man dies after being hit by train

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was hit by a train.

Jeremy Duncan, 31, was hit by a train in the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane at 2:43 a.m. on March 29, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jeff Wheeler.

Duncan was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Wheeler said Duncan died shortly after having surgery.

No additional information has been released.

