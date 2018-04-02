LIVE: Kentucky teachers rally in Frankfort

With the "Star Spangled Banner" blasting in the background, a group spent the Independence Day holiday off the side of Broadway collecting signatures.More >>
With the "Star Spangled Banner" blasting in the background, a group spent the Independence Day holiday off the side of Broadway collecting signatures.More >>
Read the full text of the Declaration of IndependenceMore >>
Read the full text of the Declaration of IndependenceMore >>
A man who police said was riding on a train illegally suffered a serious injury in Seymour early Wednesday morning.More >>
A man who police said was riding on a train illegally suffered a serious injury in Seymour early Wednesday morning.More >>
With 15,000 American flags on the Great Lawn, Louisville's Waterfront Park is ready to celebrate America's birthday.More >>
With 15,000 American flags on the Great Lawn, Louisville's Waterfront Park is ready to celebrate America's birthday.More >>
John Thomas, who became an LMDC officer six months before the incident last October, was fired from his job, but will not face criminal charges.More >>
John Thomas, who became an LMDC officer six months before the incident last October, was fired from his job, but will not face criminal charges.More >>