Joe Biden bringing 'American Promise Tour' to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The former Vice President of the United States is coming to Louisville.

Joe Biden is bringing his “Vice President Joe Biden: American Promise Tour” to the Kentucky Center on June 7.

Biden’s tour is described as being “a series of conversations that go beyond the 24-hour news cycle and 140-character arguments to connect friends and neighbors around the topics that matter most.”

Tickets will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. and are available at the Kentucky Center, by calling (502) 584-7777 or online by clicking or tapping here.

