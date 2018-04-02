MONDAY AT 6: 'Crack kits' investigation fires up calls for action

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is getting a lot of attention and calls for change following last week's hidden-camera investigation on crack cocaine smoking kits for sale around Louisville.

WAVE 3 News went in undercover at several stores and simply asked to buy a "kit." The clerks at six stores then packed in a brown paper bag a glass tube with a rose in it, as well as a chore boy copper scrubber -- same size, make and model every time -- and three of the six stores included a lighter as well.

Three of the stores were tested twice. A list of all the stores visited in the investigation is below:

+ Dixie Food Market at Dixie & Standard

+ Daily Mart at Dixie & Wilson

+ Dino’s Food Mart at 26th & Broadway

+ Shorty’s at Dixie & Garland

+ Valero at Cane Run & Algonquin

+ Liquor store at 26th & Chestnut

Metro Council President David James, a former LMPD narcotics detective, said he was shocked when he saw our story. He has contacted the police chief and the County Attorney's office, which he says confirmed that these kits are prosecutable for drug paraphernalia.

Hear what else James had to say in a follow-up to the exclusive investigation Monday on WAVE 3 News at 6 and 11.

