Council considers Knable censure following 911 comments

New Albany Chief of Police Todd Bailey addressed media reports outlining county and city officials' support for the merging of the two 911 dispatch centers in the county. (Source: Erin Walden, News and Tribune)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – The New Albany City council will consider a possible censure of council president Al Knable following comments he made about the community’s 911 responses.



WAVE 3 News partners at the News and Tribune previously reported that Knable said he called 911 but that call was rerouted to the Floyd County dispatch center. They reported Knable used the incident as an example of why a single dispatch center is needed.



New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey held a press conference in March accusing Knable of lying to show a need for a unified dispatch, saying that this push for a joint dispatch is political.

PREVIOUS STORY: New Albany police chief questions motivation for 911 dispatch merger



WAVE 3 News spoke with Knable on Monday who said he was helping a friend in the winter and reached out to 911 for help. He said that call apparently did not go to 911 but a different number instead, as his phone records indicate.

Knable said he plans to address this issue at the council meeting Monday night. He said he gave an honest account of what happened.



A resolution introduction proposed by councilmember Patrick McLaughlin calls for a censure of Knable “for misstatements to the council and media concerning New Albany public safety and the 911 emergency telephone service.”

The resolution states this censure is defined as expressing extreme disapproval.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.