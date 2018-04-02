New Albany council won't reprimand president's false 911 comments

New Albany Chief of Police Todd Bailey addressed media reports outlining county and city officials' support for the merging of the two 911 dispatch centers in the county. (Source: Erin Walden, News and Tribune)

New Albany City Council President Al Knable said he made an "honest mistake." (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 911 call that called into question the rapid responses of New Albany and Floyd County's emergency responses never happened, according to an open records request.

The New Albany City Council planned to consider a possible censure of council president Al Knable at Monday's meeting, following comments he made about the community's 911 responses.

After Knable addressed the issue at the beginning of the meeting, calling it an "honest mistake," the censure resolution was withdrawn.

In February, Knable said he saw a young boy in a window crying for help.

He claimed he called 911 and was instead transferred to Floyd County dispatchers, who instructed him to hang up and call another number to receive help.

"He spoke with nobody," New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said. "And that is the frustrating part of trying to unravel this."

Al Knable is facing a possible censure by the New Albany Council, for claims he made saying he called 911 and was instead transferred to Floyd County dispatchers, who instructed him to hang up and call another number to receive help.

Bailey said an open records request made to Floyd County found Knable never made that call, but he did call an unmanned tip-line.

"He never made a 911 call," Bailey said. "And the number he claimed to have called would have not been answered by a soul, because there's no telephone, it's only a voicemail box,"

Knable claimed it was an "honest mistake."

"I cannot sit here and apologize for something that I did not lie about," Knable said.

He did, however, apologize to dispatchers who felt disrespected. Their union representative, David Dunn, responded calling his story a "spectacle to push a political agenda."

Dunn was referring to a possible merger of city and county dispatch centers.

"This was not meant to undermine them, it was meant to encourage conversation with regards to, 'Can we use the tax money a little bit more efficiently?'" Knable said.

Councilman Dan Coffey said this should never have come before the council at all.

"It's frustrating, but it's pure politics," Coffey said.

Coffey said Knable is an honest person doing good work for the council. Coffey said he believes Knable was trying to call 911 to help someone out, not playing politics to get the county and city dispatch teams to merge into one.

"To accuse him of wrongdoing is, it's just sad," Coffey said.

Bailey said he just wanted to see Knable come clean so they can put these 911 dispatch concerns to rest.

