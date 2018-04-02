Group aims to put west Louisville on the map for chess

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The West Louisville Chess Club won their first title at a regional tournament. A team of fourth through sixth graders won a first place trophy at the Queen City Classic.



The Queen City Classic is a mid-West regional chess tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. The event included more than 500 children of all backgrounds competing in an NFL stadium.



The West Louisville Chess Club was founded two years ago and seeks recognition as an urban chess program in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The club currently meets at the Kuumba Youth Liberation Academy, or KYLA. Fundraising is underway to purchase more supplies and for a new location for the athletes to call home.



