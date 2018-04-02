Metro Corrections opens up old jail space due to overcrowding

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Corrections is temporarily re-activating old jail space due to overcrowding in current spaces.

According to a release from LMDC, the daily inmate population is trending above 2,000 in the past week, causing department director Mark Bolton to issue the temporary re-activation.

90 inmates will now be housed in the jail space on top of LMPD Headquarters, which hasn't been used since January.

LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Council considers Knable censure following 911 comments

+ Group aims to put west Louisville on the map for chess

+ Papa John's 10 Miler route, road closures released

“We cannot ignore the challenge that crowded housing units present for Corrections Officers and for inmates." Bolton said.

The crowded inmate living conditions and tougher working conditions are caused by bookings exceeding those released on bond, thus creating the over crowding issue.

In 2017, LMDC booked 89 people per day.

LMDC estimates the opening of this space will cost an un-budgeted $100,000 per month.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.