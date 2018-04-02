Metro Corrections re-opens old jail space due to overcrowding

LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
When an outraged West Louisville resident told me convenience stores are selling crack-cocaine-smoking kits, I had to see for myself.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are feeling the heat as the session winds down, and time for passing a budget dwindles.More >>
Protesters lined the sidewalks Monday, with signs opposing the opening of the new ICE immigration court on the 11th floor of the Heyburn Building.More >>
