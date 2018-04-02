Tai Wynyard granted release, will leave UK Basketball

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Redshirt sophomore Tai Wynyard is leaving the University of Kentucky, the school confirmed Monday.

Wynyard was granted a full release with no restrictions.

>> Get the latest on UK sports in the Cats Corner

"I want to thank everyone who has played a part in my two and a half years at Kentucky – everyone from the coaches to my teammates to the managers and the staff," Wynyard said. "Everyone played huge roles in my time here. I’ve been lucky enough to have gained experiences one could only hope to have in a lifetime. I’ve had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best talent in the country at Kentucky and my hope is to one day follow in their footsteps."

Wynyard said UK Basketball Coach John Calipari was supportive of his decision.

“We haven’t had a lot of players transfer, but when a player comes to me and asks for a fresh start, I will always support them,” Calipari said

The New Zealand native played in 23 career games at Kentucky over two seasons, but his most recent season was hampered by a back injury.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.