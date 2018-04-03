FORECAST: Near record heat to start the workweek

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A stationary front continues to hang out to our north. While some of the associated storms may sink south tonight, we'll stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s and upper 60s overnight.

Another hot and sunny day is in store for Monday. Clouds from the stationary front will spill into the area but dry conditions are still expected.

Most of Tuesday looks dry until an area of low pressure slides north from the Gulf of Mexico ramping our rain chances for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Several rounds of showers and storms can be expected as we head into the next weekend but our best chance of rain still looks to be Thursday.

Areas that see repeated heavy rain should monitor the potential for flooding as the week rolls on. The rain will cool temperatures into the low to mid-80s starting on Wednesday.

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

LOW: 72° (Record: 70° - 1944)



MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

HIGH: 91° (Record: 90° - 1962)

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Hot

PM Showers/Thunderstorms

HIGH: 91° (Record: 92° - 1900)

