ALERT DAY: Very windy and warm today with severe thunderstorms likely this evening

Busy 24 hours ahead that starts with a warm front moving through this morning.More >>
Busy 24 hours ahead that starts with a warm front moving through this morning.More >>
Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>
Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>
The New Albany City Council withdrew a resolution to consider censuring council president Al Knable following comments he made about the community's 911 responses.More >>
The New Albany City Council withdrew a resolution to consider censuring council president Al Knable following comments he made about the community's 911 responses.More >>
LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.More >>
LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>