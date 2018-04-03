ALERT DAY: Very windy and warm today with severe thunderstorms likely this evening

ALERT DAY - Tuesday, April 3

ALERTS - Wind ADVISORY most of our counties from noon to 10 p.m. ET

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Busy 24 hours ahead that starts with a warm front moving through this morning.

Showers and intense thunderstorms in some cases are now moving through our northern counties. There is some concern for flash flooding with some of these downpours but the threat does not look widespread.

The south wind will start to increase our temperatures through sunrise.

>> MORE: WAVE 3 News Alert Day: What you can expect in the forecast and from the WAVE 3 Weather team

Expect a general drying trend through the morning with the sun breaks starting to develop around lunch. Many spots should already be at or above 70° by that point. This is when the wind will really ramp up with gusts up to 45 possible in the afternoon as our afternoon high temperatures push 80°.

There remains a risk for isolated supercells to develop near/just west of I-65 during the late afternoon. That risk remains low but needs to be watched as they would rapidly turn severe if they do pop. Otherwise, the main “show” will be with the broken line of severe thunderstorms that will form to our west by early evening. This line should sweep through WAVE Country from near sunset through 11 p.m. Widespread wind damage is possible along with embedded, brief tornadoes.

It will turn sharply colder with snow flurries possible by sunrise. Speaking of snow, the risk remains for wintry weather for Friday night.

FORECAST

TODAY ALERT DAY

Spotty showers/thunderstorms this morning (40%)

Turning very windy with some sunshine later

HIGH: 80°



TONIGHT ALERT DAY through midnight

Period of strong to severe thunderstorms likely (100%)

Colder late night with snow flurries possible (10%)

LOW: 38°

WEDNESDAY:

Early flurries/drizzle (10%)

Sunshine gradually developing.

HIGH: 50°

