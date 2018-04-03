April 2, 2018

UofL Sustainability Council, UofL Arbor Day Celebration 2018
Friday, 11am-2pm
2301 S 3rd Street
Free native tree saplings
100 native Shortleaf Pines and 100 native Pawpaws
Go to Facebook and search 'UofL Arbor Day Celebration'
Louisville Grows, Park DuValle Tree Planting
Saturday, 9am-3pm
3621 Southern Avenue
Sign up to volunteer by clicking here
Arbor Day Celebration
Friday, April 13, 9am-1:30pm
Russell Lee Park
3701 Southern Avenue
100 trees to be planted
Sign up to volunteer by clicking here
Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy
Arbor Day Celebration
Saturday, April 14, 9am-Noon
Algonquin Park, 2121 Cypress
Registration required, click here
Arbor Day Tree Giveaway 2018
Saturday, April 21, 9am-1pm
Louisville Nature Center
3745 Illinois Avenue
First come-first served, three trees per family
Trees available include Blue Spruce, Red Maple, Redbud, Sugar Maple, White Dogwood, Loblolly Pine, Blackgum, Persimmon, Pawpaw
Hosted by Jefferson County KY Master Gardener Association, Inc.
