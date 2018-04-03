April 2, 2018

UofL Sustainability Council, UofL Arbor Day Celebration 2018

Friday, 11am-2pm

2301 S 3rd Street

Free native tree saplings

100 native Shortleaf Pines and 100 native Pawpaws

Go to Facebook and search 'UofL Arbor Day Celebration'

Louisville Grows, Park DuValle Tree Planting

Saturday, 9am-3pm

3621 Southern Avenue

Sign up to volunteer by clicking here

http://LouisvilleGrows.org

Arbor Day Celebration

Friday, April 13, 9am-1:30pm

Russell Lee Park

3701 Southern Avenue

100 trees to be planted

Sign up to volunteer by clicking here

Louisville Olmsted Parks Conservancy

Arbor Day Celebration

Saturday, April 14, 9am-Noon

Algonquin Park, 2121 Cypress

Registration required, click here

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway 2018

Saturday, April 21, 9am-1pm

Louisville Nature Center

3745 Illinois Avenue

First come-first served, three trees per family

Trees available include Blue Spruce, Red Maple, Redbud, Sugar Maple, White Dogwood, Loblolly Pine, Blackgum, Persimmon, Pawpaw

Hosted by Jefferson County KY Master Gardener Association, Inc.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.