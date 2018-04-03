April 3, 2018

Derby is coming up and Jenny Pfanenstiel is here to help. She's the official milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum and owner of The Formé Millinery Hat Shop. They hand block and sculpt hats using the highest quality and rare materials. Formé Millinery hats are available at The Kentucky Derby Museum, the Brown Hotel, Rodeo Drive, Dillard's , Macy's, Von Maur, the Galt House Hotel, Peacock Boutique, Keeneland Race Track, Vineyard Vines- Co-Branded, Exclusive Fascinator Collection- almost one thousand fascinators make exclusively for Vineyard Vines.

Formé Millinery Hat Shop

1860 Mellwood Ave. #111, Louisville

Sunday & Monday by appointment

Tuesday-Friday, Noon-5pm

Saturday, Noon-3pm

(773) 719-7307

formemillinery.com