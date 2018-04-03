Ray Spalding announces he'll skip senior year at UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL basketball player Ray Spalding announced Tuesday that he'll forgo his senior year of eligibility and test the NBA waters.

Spalding said he'll hire an agent in a heartfelt post on Instagram at about 11:30 a.m:

"Wow. That’s the only word that can be used to describe my 3 years at the University of Louisville. It’s been a journey like none other that allowed me to grow in areas I didn’t even know were possible. I’d like to thank my hardworking mother, god our savior and my close family members, for their unwavering support through it all. I’d like to thank my teammates for giving their blood sweat and tears alongside of me. I’d like to thank Coach Pitino, David Padgett, Assistant coaching staff, video coordinating staff and I’d like to thank the fans for their continued support as well. Most importantly I want to thank The City of Louisville for allowing me to live out my childhood dream and represent my city. At this time I have decided to leave my name in the draft and hire an agent."

Spalding starred at local Trinity High School and improved each year as a UofL forward. During his junior season that just ended last month, he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

