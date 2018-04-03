Neeli Bendapudi named UofL's first female president

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville named a new president.

The UofL Board of Trustees announced Dr. Neeli Bendapudi would serve as the University’s 18th president Tuesday afternoon.

Bendapudi is the University of Kansas Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, and a professor of marketing at the KU School of Business, according to KU’s website. Bendapudi holds a doctorate from the KU and has taught at Texas A&M and Ohio State University at the undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA and Ph.D. levels.

We are pleased to introduce our 18th president, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi. Learn more about her experience here: https://t.co/j2iydOmPsp#WeAreUofL pic.twitter.com/xoWaibHaQm — University of Louisville (@uofl) April 3, 2018

President Bendapudi presented remarks Tuesday afternoon, during which she highlighted her three goals for Louisville, "to be a great place to learn, a great place to work and a great place to invest."

UofL's first female president, a former banker, spoke on the value of the university and celebrated its urban setting, calling it a gem.

"What attracted me to Louisville?" Bendapudi said. "What didn’t! I could not pick a better place to call home for hopefully a long, long time."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Bendapudi spoke several times about fundraising and bringing funding back to a University that's been mired in athletic and administrative scandals.

“All across the Commonwealth, country, globe, we get our friends, our cardinal family...everybody to view us as the best place to invest," Bendapudi said. "When people help us, what they’re doing is saying 'we trust you to make Louisville a strong force for the good for the next couple of centuries.'”

She also spoke about UofL's previous scandals, and how she plans on preventing them going forward.

“One university, one team. Together we will win with integrity," Bendapudi said. "My way to make sure there’s not a scandal is to be incredibly accessible. The leader can absolutely set the tone for who we are, what we will be, and what we will absolutely not tolerate."

President Bendapudi says future university scandals can be prevented by creating a culture here that we want to protect. — Rachael Krause (@RKrauseWAVE) April 3, 2018

She was joined by her husband of 35 years, her daughter and son-in-law as she publicly accepted the position.

Bendapudi said she and her family were familiar with the area, her parents formerly living and teaching in Northern Kentucky, and even recently doing the Bourbon Trail.

As long as we are one team and as long as we are making progress, there’s nothing that can hold us back, now-President Bendapudi tells the crowd. pic.twitter.com/uEFOXj57oH — Rachael Krause (@RKrauseWAVE) April 3, 2018

She takes over after Dr. Greg Postel served as the interim president for the university since Jan. 20, 2017.

Postel took over as interim president after Dr. Neville Pinto, then the interim president, took the top post at the University of Cincinnati. Pinto was first named interim president after Dr. James Ramsey was ousted as part of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's shakeup of the UofL Board of Trustees in 2016. That overhaul ended with J. David Grissom as the board's new chair, and Grissom and Postel have seemed closely aligned through the entire series of challenges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.