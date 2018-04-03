PJ Washington to declare for 2018 NBA Draft, won't hire agent

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - PJ Washington is testing the NBA waters.

Kentucky men's basketball announced Tuesday that the freshman forward is submitting his name for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Washington will not hire an agent, so if he does not remain in the draft he is eligible to return to Kentucky by May 30.

According to a release, Washington is the first underclassman from the 2017-18 Kentucky basketball to declare for the draft.

Washington averaged 10.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the season, and led the team in total rebounds with 211.

"After meeting with Coach Cal and talking through my situation, I am going to test the waters and see where I stand after my freshman year" Washington said. "I want the fans to know that I love school, I love this program and I love Kentucky. I'm not in a hurry to make any type of decision, but Coach believes I should evaluate where I am right now."

Of the 21 players in the Calipari era who declared for the NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky heading into this season, all 21 were drafted in the first round.

