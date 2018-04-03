UPDATE: Man shot in Shawnee dies

The man shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has diedMore >>
The man shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has diedMore >>
Winds have been gusting to 45 MPH this afternoon with the wind advisory in place until 10PM.More >>
Winds have been gusting to 45 MPH this afternoon with the wind advisory in place until 10PM.More >>
Spalding starred at local Trinity High School and improved each year as a UofL forward. During his junior season that just ended last month, he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.More >>
Spalding starred at local Trinity High School and improved each year as a UofL forward. During his junior season that just ended last month, he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.More >>
LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.More >>
LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are feeling the heat as the session winds down, and time for passing a budget dwindles.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are feeling the heat as the session winds down, and time for passing a budget dwindles.More >>