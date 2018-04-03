UPDATE: Man shot in Shawnee dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has died.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in around 4:00 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Boston Court.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

That victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

No further information is known and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the anonymous line at 574 - LMPD.

