1 killed, 3 hurt in multi-car crash on Dixie Highway

Dixie Highway is closed as police investigate the deadly crash. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-car collision on Dixie Highway on a rainy Tuesday night.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Dixie near the intersection with Lower Hunters Trace. All lanes of Dixie Highway are currently closed at the crash site.

A Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman confirmed two cars were involved.

One car was going south on Dixie Highway when a woman pulled out into the intersection from Flintlock, police told us.

The woman driving the car who pulled out from Flintlock was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

In the other car, the driver and passenger were also taken to University Hospital. They are expected to survive, officers said.

Police told us speed may have been a factor.

Officers are blocking Dixie Highway near Lower Hunters as they investigate what happened. Avoid the area.

