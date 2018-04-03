LaRue County school damaged due to severe weather

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Larue County school suffered extensive damage in Tuesday night's storms.

The roof was torn off the cafeteria of the Larue County Middle and High School building on south Lincoln Boulevard.

>> Storms fade overnight to flurries for some by morning

Damage was also reported at the trailer park across the street from the school.

Local officials confirm crews were dispatched to that location on reports of extensive damage.

Larue County Schools are on Spring Break this week.

There's been no word on when the roof is expected to be repaired.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.