Tree trimmers work before severe weather

In Sonora, the storms tore through a neighborhood where a home that was under construction collapsed.More >>
Winds have been gusting to 45 MPH this afternoon with the wind advisory in place until 10PM.More >>
Using a chainsaw attached to a long stick, a contracted worker stood in a bucket truck several feet from the ground, cutting limbs that were entangled into power lines.More >>
A Larue County school suffered extensive damage in Tuesday night's storms.More >>
One person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-car collision on Dixie Highway.More >>
