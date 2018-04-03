Tree trimmers work before severe weather

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood probably heard the buzzing chainsaws of tree trimmers all day Thursday.

Using a chainsaw attached to a long stick, a contracted worker stood in a bucket truck several feet from the ground, cutting limbs that were entangled into power lines.

>> More Louisville Metro news on wave3.com

"This is a year-round program that's part of our ongoing system maintenance, in addition to our investments to further harden our system and further improve our reliability," LG&E spokesperson Liz Pratt said.

The work had been scheduled way before people knew about the storms headed towards WAVE Country, but it couldn't come at a better time.

"Tree limbs and tree debris can be a major cause of power outages," Pratt explained. "So by doing our year-round program to trim trees away from power lines and provide that clearance, it's a measure to prevent additional outages that may occur if those limbs had been there."

The tree trimmers made it look, easy even with the winds. Pratt said the crews are trained to work even on windy days, but they also know when to call it quits.

>> IMAGES: Viewers share pictures of WAVE Country severe weather

"Safety is our first priority, so if the wind gusts do become too strong they can stop working for that period of time, or continue working the next day," Pratt said.

Pratt said with severe weather approaching Tuesday evening, the best way to handle an outage is to call it in, even if you think someone else has already done so. Call 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370.

If your cell phone number is updated on your LG&E account, you can also text OUTAGE to 4LGEKU (454358).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.