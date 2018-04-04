Storms sweep through WAVE Country leaving wake of damage

Driver in Madison, Indiana got quite a surprise when this waterfall formed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

In LaRue County, a piece of a roof blew off a school, leaving behind a lot of debris. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SONORA, KY (WAVE) - The WAVE 3 News Stormtracker hit the streets all day Thursday following the storms and looking for damage. There was plenty to find in Hardin County.

In Sonora, the storms tore through a neighborhood where a home that was under construction collapsed.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

Another part of the county had strong winds that destroyed a barn and tipped a large RV onto its side. The wind also downed trees and power lines.

One man we talked to said he felt his house shook and immediately took cover.

"We didn't even have a chance to hear the sirens," Steven Whitley told us. "It just hit all of a sudden and started shaking the house and we knew we had to get into one of the interior bathrooms."

In Grayson County, we got several damage reports out of Big Clifty. A structure was knocked down, but a viewer told us it was just his family's shed, and everyone was okay.

We also got reports of trees down in Westport, Kentucky and all the way down in Hodgenville, which is LaRue County. Also in LaRue County, the roof of a middle school was heavily damaged by the storms.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LaRue County school damaged due to severe weather

+ IMAGES: Viewer picture of severe weather in WAVE Country

+ Tree trimmers work before severe weather

In Madison, Indiana, a waterfall formed in the middle a highway.

Though several in WAVE Country lost power during the storms, we have not heard any reports of injuries.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.