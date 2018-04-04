Elizabethtown woman admits to knife attack on teenage daughter

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown woman has been arrested and charged with assault after police said she admitted to attacking her teenage daughter with a knife.

Elizabethtown Police responded to a child abuse call around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West French Street.

An investigation revealed that the argument between Danita Isom, 56, and her daughter, 17, started in the kitchen, according to a release.

During the argument, police said Isom struck her daughter in the legs with the flat of the knife blade. The alleged attack continued into the daughter's bedroom, where Isom's husband attempted to take the knife away but was unable to do so, according to police.

The victim only suffered from swelling and reddening of the skin as a result of the incident.

Isom cited the "argumentative and disrespectful" attitude of her daughter as the reason behind the attack, according to police.

She's charged with assault 2nd degree.

