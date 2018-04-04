Apr 4, 2018

Summerbridge Louisville

Summerbridge Louisville is a free six week academic program for underserved middle school students in Jefferson County. Each day is different and students will find themselves in small classroom environments learning about everything from conflict resolution to martial arts, as well as traditional academic subjects like math and language arts. Their ultimate goal is to provide students with confidence in their abilities. Summerbridge has served over 1500 students since 1992.

Summerbridge Louisville

Free six week academic program

June 11-July 21

Classes held at Sacred Heart Academy

3177 Lexington Road

6-8 grade students

Applications due May 1

summerbridgelouisville.org

Viewers wishing to support Summerbridge Louisville and help them get a school bus to transport students amy donate to their GoFundMe page by clicking here.

First Light Gallery

First Light Galley is expanding their gallery space to allow for more photographic works from more artists. They believe that printed photos are the best way to view photography, so their goal is to provide that to the public. They also strive to connect photographers to an audience by displaying their work and making it accessible to everyone. First Light Gallery is only one of two galleries in Louisville that exclusively displays the medium of photographs.

First Light Gallery

Grand Reopening Reception

Friday, 5-9pm

1009 E Main Street, Louisville

firstlightgalleryky.com

(502) 724-0175

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.