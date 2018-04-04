Man killed in Dixie Highway crash identified

The crash happened in the 5400 block of Dixie Highway around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died in a crash that injured three others has been identified.

William L. Rogers Jr., 26, died following a crash in the 5400 block of Dixie Highway around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 killed, 3 hurt in multi-car crash on Dixie Highway

According to Louisville Metro police, Rogers pulled out from Flintlock Drive onto Dixie Highway and was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Dixie Highway.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rogers passenger was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Two people in the other vehicle were also taken to University of Louisville Hospital and were expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation.

