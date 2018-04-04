Youth event aimed at promoting summer programs for area kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Want to introduce your child to a fun summer activity?

The First Tee and the Urban Youth Golf Program are teaming up for an event called The Spring Kickoff and Celebrate Youth Day.

It is scheduled to take place on April 12 at Shawnee Golf Course Pavilion, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Parents, teens and children can meet exhibitors with information about area youth programs that promote healthy activities and choices. The event will include activities for youth of all ages, as well as entertainment, prizes and free food.

Children between grades K-12 are welcome.

Anyone with questions can call First Tee of Louisville at 502-772-9494.

