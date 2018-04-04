Is it appropriate to cry at work?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We've all been there, a tough day at work turns into a few tears, you wipe them off and move on.



I didn't think much of it until NBC News released a new survey about crying in front of your colleagues. I did some research and was blown away by the huge debate going on surrounding the issue.

NBC News reported 45 percent of workers surveyed admitted to crying at work. About the same percentage of managers said shedding a tear is acceptable – as long as it’s not every day.



Thirty-two percent of workers said crying isn't acceptable, and 26 percent of executives said crying is never OK at the office.

Six percent of men and 14 percent of women, admitted to crying in their office's restroom, where no one saw them. And according to the survey, millennial are more likely to judge emotional coworkers, whereas workers 55 and older think an emotional break down here or there, doesn't affect one's reputation.



If you haven't cried at work, have you lost your temper? Maybe yelled at your boss or coworker?

You may be surprised by how many people copped up to this. Learn more about ways to handle emotional, or hot-headed coworkers by clicking or tapping here.

