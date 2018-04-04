UPDATE: Man shot, killed in Shawnee identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Jamah S. Gatlin, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds at University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday of a shooting in the 100 block of Boston Court.

Once on scene, crews found Gatlin shot. Gatlin did not live at the residence where the shooting occurred, according to JCCO.

No further information is known and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

